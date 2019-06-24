2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Andre Ayew impressed by quality of play at the AFCON

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has acknowledged the quality of the teams that have played so far at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations kicked off last Friday with some of the continent’s comtinent’s top sides struggling to record victories in their opening fixtures.

Ghana, who are touted as pre-tournament favourites, will square off against West Africa counterparts Benin in the first game of Group F.

During the side’s presser ahead of the match, Ghana captain Ayew expressed his delight with the display of the games that have taken place thus far.

“It’s been a great competition and all the teams have shown their quality and every team deserves to be here so we are fully prepared,” the Swansea City attacker stated.

Ghana last played the Squirrels of Benin in 2009, with the Black Stars winning the game 1-0.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.