2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Andre Ayew makes Jordan Ayew plea ahead of Tunisia clash

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has pleaded with Jordan Ayew to keep his scoring touch as the Black Stars aim to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Jordan Ayew has been the shinning light for Kwesi Appiah’s charges after bagging two goals in three games at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The form of the Swansea City striker has been a delight to his elder sibling Andre - who has urged him to continue carrying the team at the final third of the pitch.

“He should continue like that. He’s our leading striker, we need him to continue like this because if we’re going to make impact in the competition, important players like him, Kwadwo [Asamoah], Thomas [Partey] and the older guys need to be on top of their game because without them we can’t do anything so it’s good and he needs to continue like this,” Andre told reporters.

Ghana will face Tunisia in the Round of 16 stage.

The Black Stars qualified for the knockout phase after finishing as Group F winners following their 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

They will face the Carthage Eagles who booked their place in the knockout phase after finishing second in Group E.

The game will take place on Monday at Ismailia Stadium on July 8.

Ghana beat 2-1 Tunisia in their last outing in the competition with John Mensah and Andre Ayew finding the target at the 2012 edition staged in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.