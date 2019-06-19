2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Andre Ayew satisfied with preparations ahead of AFCON

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed satisfaction with the Black Stars preparations ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.

The team has been in the United Arab Emirates for the past two weeks, where they were involved in two pre-AFCON friendlies against Namibia and South Africa.

"We've been training very hard and it's been a wonderful trip here," he said. "We have been working hard with the players and the staff. We had two sessions a day for a very long while," he added.

"We did a lot of gym work, we did a lot of different sets of training.

"But I have seen a lot of determination. I have seen a lot of players working hard to get to their top shape both technically and tactically.

"And we keep on working hard. We believe that is the only way we can make it. We need to keep working as a team.

"Training is the key to success so we are working hard and camp has been great. So far we have not had any issues and we hope that it stays like that. The training facilities have been good."

Meanwhile, Ayew revealed the team's disappointment after defender Musah Nuhu left camp with a serious injury.

"We were a bit sad for Nuhu after his injury," he said.

The Black Stars will leave Dubai on Thursday for Egypt ahead of kick off on Friday.

Ghana have been drawn in group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin