2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Asamoah vows to be fit to fire Black Stars to title

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has declared himself fit and ready to fire the Black Stars to the title of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Turkey-based superstar striker has been plagued with injuries this season hampering his desire to be in top shape for the tournament in Egypt in June.

The Kayserispor forward has had a torrid season so far, in which he has battled with niggling injuries but he has recovered from the recent setback to declared himself ready.

“I am now fully fit. I have started training now, but I am looking forward to playing in competitive games to gain much fitness,” he said.

“Some people are wondering whether I will make the final squad for the AFCON or not.

“They shouldn’t worry. The only thing I wish for is to be fully fit before the competition begins. If you have good health you have everything.”

The 33-year-old has participated in every single Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 2008, when Ghana hosted.

He also remains the country’s all-time top-score, having netted an impressive 51 goals in 106 international games.

Meanwhile, Gyan has previously iterated that the AFCON in Egypt will be his last for the Black Stars before he hangs his boots.

Ghana are four-time champions and last annexed the diadem in Libya 1982.