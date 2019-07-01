2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana clashing with Nigeria will be a World Cup match - Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has spoken about the team's potential meeting with sworn-rivals Nigeria in the round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday needing a win to qualify from the group stage.

If Ghana win and Cameroon beat Benin, the Black Stars will finish second in Group F and will face Nigeria, who finished behind Madagascar in Group B, in the last 16.

"Nigeria are our brothers and anytime we meet them it is like a World Cup match but I am hopeful that once we qualify, we will beat any team in the last 16,” Appiah said.

Black Stars haven't won the tournament since 1982.