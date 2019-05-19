2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Appiah postpones provisional squad naming

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has postponed Monday's naming of the provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, increasing anxiety among the players.

The Black Stars boss was scheduled to announce his provisional 30-man squad on Monday, May 20, for the tournament in Egypt.

However he has postponed it to Tuesday or Wednesday which has increased the anticipation among the players who are hoping to be given the chance to play for the country at the tournament.

Even though no reason has been given for the postponement, it is likely to coach is making last minute tweaks to the squad.

This is to ensure that players who are fully fit are named in the squad as injuries in their last round of league matches in Europe could prove damaging with Afriyie Acquah, Harrison Afful and Nicholas Opoku all struggling with injuries.

Others also speculate that behind-the-scenes moves are being done to ensure the inclusion of Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng in the squad while some claim the squad is being delayed to ensure injured players like Daniel Amartey are being given enough time to recover.

The Black Stars will start with non-residential training camp in Accra before flying to Dubai, UAE for training.

"Ghanaians should expect a team that can help us achieve our goal at the AFCON," Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

"I think there is going to be one or two surprises, of course, like any time."

Appiah will settle on his final 23-man squad for the tournament in Egypt after two friendlies- one against South Africa and Namibia.

Ghana will start their campaign on June 24 against Benin before playing Guinea Bissau and Cameroon.