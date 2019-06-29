2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach defiant over Asamoah Gyan bench role

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has defended his decision to start experienced striker Asamoah Gyan from the bench at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The mild-mannered tactician introduced the country's all-time top scorer late in the 78th minute as a replacement for Kwadwo Asamoah during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Ismailia.

Gyan brought some assertiveness upfront and caused troubles for the Cameroon defence.

However, in the opening Group F match against Benin, the former Kayserispor striker was an unused substitute.

''Asamoah Gyan is a good player but I am the coach with the ability to judge the needs of my team and the players I need,'' Appiah explained at the post-match conference on Saturday.

Ghana must beat Guinea Bissau next Tuesday to stand a chance of progressing to the round of 16.