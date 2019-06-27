2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah calls for fair officiating ahead of Cameroon clash

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has called for fair officiating ahead of the Black Stars second group game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday.

Appiah was not pleased at the level of officiating in Ghana’s first game against Benin which ended 2-2 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

In a post-match interview, Appiah indicated that it was not his style to comment about officiating but he hopes to get fair officiating in all the games.

"We really had a competitive game and it is always difficult playing with 10 men and we had to change our tactics after the red card to John Boye.

"I don’t like criticizing referees but along the line we hope that we get fair officiating in all the games.

"Every player can make a mistake at any point, but all that I’m saying is that there are some situations in a game, that a referee can warn someone about an antic or situation and that was what I was thinking the referee was going to do, but he was in charge and gave his final verdict, which changed the entire face of the game," he concluded.

Ghana will be looking for a win against Cameroon in this game to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group.

The Black Stars will be looking for their first ever win against the Indomitable Lions in the AFCON.