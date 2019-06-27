 2019 Africa Cup of Nations:Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah warns Cameroon ahead of titanic clash

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has told the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to expect a much better performance from the Black Stars when the two teams face off in Group F’s second game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon defeated Guinea-Bissau by 2-0 in their first game whilst Ghana were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by Benin.

The Indomitable Lions will be seeking for their second win in the competition to guarantee them passage to the round of 16 when they face Ghana. The Black Stars will also be seeking for their first win the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game against Cameroon on Saturday, Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah said the game against Benin was a good game and he still has faith in his players heading into the next game “It was a good game”.

“We didn’t concentrate in the first half. In the second half, it was hard to play with 10 players. A draw is reasonable.

“I didn’t lose hope in my team. Wait for us in the next game.”

The Black Stars will take on defending champions Cameroon in their next game on Saturday. The Stars will be seeking for a revenge as they lost to the Indomitable Lions in the 2017 edition in the semi-finals