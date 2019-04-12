2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah drops hint of dropping unfit Asamoah Gyan

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah refused to assure captain Asamoah Gyan of an automatic place in his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan, who is the country's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, is on the verge of missing out on his eighth consecutive continental tournament due to his physical frailties.

The Kayserispor striker has been restricted to few playing opportunities and that could cost him his international swansong.

Gyan, 33, has managed ten league appearances in the Turkish top-flight and scored one goal this season.

Last month, he was overlooked for the final qualifier against Kenya and the friendly with Mauritania in Accra.

''He's part of the players that I'm monitoring at the moment. He had an injury but we are still monitoring the injury. Since he's a Ghanaian-What I have said is, every Ghanaian has got a chance. You will never know,'' Appiah told SuperSport TV after Friday's draw in Cairo.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau at the tournament in Egypt.