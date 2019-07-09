2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah expresses gratitude to Black Stars players after round of 16 exit

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has thanked his players for the effort showed at the Nations Cup despite suffering elimination at the round of 16.

Appiah feels his team were undone by luck, after dominating the game against Tunisia only to lose 5-4 on penalties to the Carthage Eagles.

The defeat means Ghana's AFCON trophy drought continues for another two year after waiting for 37 years.

"I thank the players for the effort, which they showed during the events, but this is football, in many times standing next to the unworthy," Appiah said after the game.

"We have to think about the future and take advantage of the experience gained by the players in this competition in order to form a strong team in the next stage."

Caleb Ekuban missed his spot kick as the Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament despite putting up a spirited performance in the game that ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

An own goal from substitute Rami Bedoui cancelled out Taha Khenissi's second-half strike as the game went into the extra time and subsequently into the shootout.