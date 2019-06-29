2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hints at making changes to his Starting 11

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has hinted on making changes to his starting 11 ahead of the game against Cameroon on Saturday at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Appiah has come under a lot of intense pressure after Ghana’s disappointing draw against Benin in the opening group game on Tuesday.

Some key players like, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ghana’s all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan did not feature in the opening game.

Questions were also raised about the performances of some players in Ghana’s first game against Benin.

GHANAsoccernet.com source at the camp indicates that Kwesi Appiah will make changes to his squad with Kwadwo Asamoah and youngester Samuel Owusu likely to start in today’s game.

“As to changes in the team, I don’t depend solely on a particular eleven,” he told the media.

“At times you might have some players in your mind but at the end of the day you should be able to put any player in you think can perform, so the final eleven shouldn’t be a problem. “

Ghana captain Andre Ayew who suffered a knock in the first game trained with the team on Friday and is likely to feature in today’s game.

The Black Stars will need a win to enhance their chances of making the Round of 16.