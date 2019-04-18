2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to have a fit squad ahead competition

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has stated that he is hoping to have every member of his squad fit ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The four-time Africa champions have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

With just 65 days to the commencement of the biennial tournament, coach Appiah has indicated all that is left is for his players to stay fit at the end of the regular season for final assessment before he announces his team.

“I should say about 98%. But you see along the line we keep monitoring the players because there might be injuries sicknesses along the line. So all what we are praying for is to make sure that our players are all fully fit with no injuries.”

“As I speak Harrison last week had a broken jaw so we are hoping that he recovers including some few other players that we know they have had issues with small injuries. By two or three weeks’ time those who are sick am hoping to see them back so that at least they can play some games in their various clubs to be assessed,” the Black Stars coach said.

Ghana has been pitted in group F alongside defending Champions Cameroon as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau. The tournament will start on June 21 and end on July 19, 2019.