2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah names three scouts confirmed, George Boateng axed

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will use three local coaches Mas-ud Dramani, Sellas Tetteh and David Duncan will scout for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah submitted the list to the Normalisation Committee and Black Stars management committee on Monday.

Dramani has been working with Danish side Nordsjaelland as an assistant coach.

2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner Tetteh joins with his vast experience having worked as head coach for Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

Duncan has been out of work since parting ways with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2016.

He previously handled Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics, Sekond Hasaacas, AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak.

Each will be assigned will be assigned to Group F opponents Cameroun, Benin and Guinea Bissau.