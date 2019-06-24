2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah predicts stern clash against Benin

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he expects Benin to give the Black Stars a tough match ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F opener on Tuesday.

Ghana endured a difficult pre-tournament preparations in Dubai.

The Black Stars were pipped 1-0 by minnows Namibia in their first friendly game before drawing goalless with South Africa in the second encounter.

The results of the two matches prompted many connoisseurs of the game to question the four-time AFCON champions credentials to annex this year’s title.

Ghana will battle out with Benin in Group F opener at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday evening.

But during the team’s presser ahead of their opening fixture against the Squirrels, coach Appiah indicated that though it will be a tough match, his charges are well prepared to begin the tournament on a positive note.

“Since we arrived everything has been going well, I believe tomorrow's game will be very competitive and we are fully prepared,” coach Appiah said.

Ghana will engage Guinea-Bissau in their next game before facing defending champions Cameroon in the final math of the group.