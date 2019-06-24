2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah promises surprises ahead of Benin clash

Ghana gaffer Kwesi Appiah has promised plenty of surprises ahead of the Black Stars opening fixture against Benin at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time Africa champions had a relatively poor preparations ahead of the continental football showpiece.

During the team's warm-up games, they lost 1-0 to minnows Namibia before drawing goalless against South Africa, which raised concerns over their ability to annex the coveted title in Egypt.

However, coach Appiah optimistic of his charges delivering the goods when they encounter West Africa counterparts Benin in the opening match of Group F.

“I have been with the Stars for so many years as an assist and head coach, but I must confess to you all gathered here today that I have never had a peaceful training camp with the players compared to this,” he told the media after one of the team’s sessions.

“For this reason, I can boldly tell you that I am very confident in my players and I believe we will surprise all the teams at AFCON this year."

“Our main objective coming into this tournament remains the same as the team looks forward to win the AFCON trophy for the first time in 37 years.”

Ghana, bereft of the trophy for 37 years, begin its campaign on Tuesday against Benin and later face Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.