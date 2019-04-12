2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah ready for 'Group of Death' draw

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says the Black Stars are ready for any outcome of Friday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cairo.

The four-time continental champions are in Pot 2 alongside DR Congo, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria.

This means they could either face hosts Egypt or any of the top seeds Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco or Nigeria.

The Black Stars can also get one of the third-tier teams South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar or old foes Kenya in their Group.

Appiah, who will be making his second Nations Cup appearance after finishing fourth in South Africa 2013, is ready for any opponent for the first round.

''We are looking forward to the draw and it will be an interesting tournament because if you win, you have to work hard compared to the other editions,'' Appiah told Capital Sport.

''But we are ready for anyone, a draw is a draw. Every team is tough and you can't select who you want to face.''

Ghana were unconvincing in the qualifiers and laboured to finish Group winners above already qualified Kenya.