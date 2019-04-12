2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah sees ''No pushovers'' in tough Group F

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has acknowledged the strength of Ghana's opponents in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

However, the Stars must overcome West African counterparts in the group stages after they were drawn against defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F.

When asked where the danger lies amongst the three teams in the group, the former Al Khartoum Watani gaffer insisted his outfit will treat every game with equal preparation.

"We have the defending champions in our group [Cameroon], Benin and Guinea Bissau I think they are all strong teams. For them to qualify, that means they're doing well," he said.

"The most important thing is we need to prepare well so that whichever team comes our way we'll be able to give them a very good game."

Ghana will commence their campaign with a clash against the Squirrels of Benin on 25th June, before engaging Cameroon on 29th June.

They will play their final match of the group against Guinea Bissau on 2nd July, in Suez.