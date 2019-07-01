2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah sure of victory against Guinea-Bissau

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is very optimistic ahead of the Black Stars' final group F game against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

The Black Stars need a win against their West African neighbours to sent them through to the last 16 of the competition.

After two draws in the opening two games of the competition, Kwesi Appiah is convinced his team will rise to the occasion against the Djurtus.

“If you check this for many years, Ghana doesn’t really start competitions very well. For me the Cameroon game was very good improvement,” he said in a presser.

“You know a good team is not the one that starts (competitions) very well but one that ends very well.

“I have a lot of confidence in my team, most of the times we don’t start well in championships but the game against Cameroon was a better performance than Benin and I am very sure of a much better performance against Guinea Bissau.”

Ghana have left their Ismailia base for Suez where the final group game will be played infront of an expectant 27,000 capacity crowd.