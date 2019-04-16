2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to have three scouts for tourney

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has requested to have three scouts as part of his backroom staff for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last month, there were reports that former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani and ex-Middlesbrough captain George Boateng will act espionages in Egypt,

But the issue with Dramani is he has under contract at Danish SuperLiga side Nordsjaelland and it is unknown if he will be interested.

Appiah is also said to have recommended Boateng to also assist the technical team by scouting on opponents.

However, Boateng is available and was last October appointed U13 coach for English side Blackburn Rovers.

Ghana will face holders Ivory Coast, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the first round of the tournament.