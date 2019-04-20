2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach must submit final squad to CAF before June 10

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is facing a 10 June deadline to name his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The selected players must be sent the Confederation of African Football 11 days before the start of the tournament in Egypt.

It is unknown if Appiah would name a provisional squad for pre-camping Accra before pruning the list.

The Black Stars are scheduled to camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE for pre-tournament training.

No friendly has been confirmed so far but the team could play three friendlies in the Gulf before jetting into Ismailia.

Ghana will face Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.