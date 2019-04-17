2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana defender Kassim Adams sees Senegal as Black Stars main threat

Defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has picked Senegal as Ghana's main threat to success at the Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Meanwhile, Senegal are in Group together with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

Despite both countries draw apart, the Hoffenheim defender believes the Teranga Lions are the only real threat to the Black Stars quest for a fifth AFCON title.

”Since I’m Ghanaian I obviously want Ghana to win but if I had to pick any other team I’ll choose Senegal because they have so many good players and young guys who are playing in Europe,' he told footballmadeinghana.com.

"Their impact in European leagues are very high and they play in big clubs as well. So apart from Ghana I’ll choose Senegal,” he added.

The 23-year old also revealed countries like Morocco and Ivory Coast could offer some challenge but maintains Senegal as favourites.

“Morocco is also one country that can cause an upset. Cote D’Ivoire have very big names in Europe but they have struggled to make it,” he told Footballmadeinghana.com.

“As a team, I choose Senegal because we all saw them in 2017. They were fantastic and made it to the World Cup but were not able to make it to the next round. But for me they played really well and were organized as well.”