Defender Kassim Nuhu is suspended for Ghana's crucial final Group match against Guinea Bissau next Tuesday.

The TSG Hoffenheim centre back received his second yellow of the tournament during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cameroon.

Nuhu happens to be the only player booked by referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa in the stalemate played in Ismailia.

He has been the first choice for coach Kwesi Appiah but with John Boye returning from suspension, Ghana should be able to cope with his unavailability.