GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu to return to the squad for Tunisia clash

Published on: 03 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu to return to the squad for Tunisia clash
Kasim Nuhu

Defender Kassim Nuhu will be available for selection next Monday when Ghana face Tunisia in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The TSG Hoffenheim centre-back was suspended for Tuesday's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the final Group F clash.

Nuhu accumulated two yellow cards in the matches against Benin and Cameroon.

His availability is a huge boost for the Black Stars who are seeking to win the tournament to end their trophy drought.

Nuhu will partner John Boye when he is re-instated in the Black Stars starting line-up.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments