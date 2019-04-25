2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana FA gets US$ 260,000 from CAF to boost preparations

The Ghana Football Association has received US$ 260,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The continent's football governing body has been paid the same amount to all 24 qualified nations to finance their preparations for this June's tournament.

The aim of the advance payment is to help federations or associations with smaller budgets to meet the expenses of their preliminary preparations.

However, the amount will be deducted from the premiums to be received by each country at the end of the tournament.

The premiums ranges between US$ 4.5 million for the eventual champions and US$ 475,000 for the teams that will be eliminated at the group stage.

This payment to the participating teams was approved by the CAF Executive Council before the draw for continental showpiece in Cairo about a fortnight ago.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F along with defending champions Cameroon and West African rivals Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The Black Stars will be based in Ismailia during the tournament in June.

By Nuhu Adams