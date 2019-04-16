2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana FA to contract physical trainer Jamie Lawrence for third time

Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence is set for a third stint with the Black Stars when he joins the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Kumasi-Nhyira FM has reported.

The ex-Jamaica international-who is a qualified fitness trainer-is expected to put the Black Stars through their paces to keep them in top shape for the competition.

Lawrence, the England-born, played such role in the last two tournaments in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

He is expected to join the team in Abu Dhabi where the team will have their pre-tournament training.

The 44-year-old played for English Premier League side Leicester.