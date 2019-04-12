2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana gaffer Kwesi Appiah discloses his most 'exciting' Group

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has intimated that Group D is the most 'exciting' and 'difficult' group in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah's side were drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

However, according to the 58-year-old tactician though the group his team find itself is stern, it is Group D which consists of South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia looks exciting on paper.

"The Morocco group. I think that group looks a bit tricky, that's what I can say," Appiah stated when asked to pick one group he thinks will be open.

The former Al Khartoum Watani trainer was pressed to choose his favourite from the group.

"It will be difficult to pick two teams that will make it out of that group because all the teams there looks strong on paper."

The tournament which is scheduled to start from 21st June will see Ghana playing Benin in the opening fixture.