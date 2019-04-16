2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana government budgets US$8 million for tournament

The Ghana government has budgeted US$8 million for the Black Stars participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, according to local reports.

Kumasi-based Nhyria FM reveals that the new figure is US$ 800,000 more than the reported US$ 7.2 million budget back in February.

Per the new budget, all 23 players will receive an increased appearance fee and their per diems which was US$ 100 during the 2017 competition will be increased to US$ 150.

The winning bonus will also shoot up from US$ 5,000 to US$10,00 during the tournament, while head coach Kwesi Appiah will take double that amount.

The Black Stars last lifted the title in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya on penalties after sharing the spoils 1-1 in regulation time.

Ghana are in Group F at the tournament alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.