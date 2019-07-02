2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana handed favourable Tunisia clash in last 16

Ghana will play an uninspiring Tunisia side in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday after the Carthage Eagles finished second in their group.

The Black Stars, who topped Group F after defeating Guinea Bissua 2-0 earlier on Tuesday, will be delighted to face the North African who have not shown any desire in the tournament so far.

Tunisia continued their uninspiring showing at the tournament in Egypt in a 0-0 draw with Mauritania at the Suez Stadium on Tuesday.

Ghana are the overwhelming favourites to win the match on Monday against Tunisia who struggled to beat minnow Mauritania who were making their first appearance at the tournament.

Mauritania finished bottom of the group to exit the tournament with two points, and one goal, but a much enhanced reputation after a plucky display against a team 78 places above them in the FIFA world rankings.

Ghana reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times.

Piqueti had a 25-yard shot tipped onto the bar by keeper Richard Ofori, Joseph Mendes hit the outside of the post from the edge of the box and Mamadu Cande's corner struck the crossbar.

Swansea striker Ayew also hit the post twice, once in each half.

As a result of winning the group on goal difference, four-time champions Ghana, who had drawn their opening two games, will face the team that finished second in Group E and that is Tunisia.