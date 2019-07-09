GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana has to learn from the mistakes- Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew of Ghana challenged by Anice Badri of Tunisia during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the team has to learn from the mistakes after exiting the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana lost to Tunisia on penalties by 5-4 in the Round of 16 game played at the Ismailia Sports Stadium on Monday.

“ Ghana played a good game and this is football and we have to learn from the mistakes, he told Times Sports.

“Ghana dominated most of the game”, he added.

The Swansea City Star also hailed his players for the performance exhibited against Tunisia despite the defeat.

 

