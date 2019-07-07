2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana have winning bonus upped to US$ 15,000 ahead of Tunisia clash-reports

Ghana's players will have their winning bonuses up by 50% to US$ 15,000 if they eliminate Tunisia on Monday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash, according to reports.

This is to incentivize the Black Stars to reach the the quarter-final of the tournament.

Already the each player pocketed US$ 30,000 after progressing from the Group stage after topping the pool including Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon.

The Black Stars have a better head-to-head record against the Carthage Eagles who emerged runners up in Group with an unconvincing run.

At the 2012 tournament co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, Ghana needed an Andre Ayew goal in extra-time to beat Tunisia 2-1 at the quarter-final stage.