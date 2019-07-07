GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana have winning bonus upped to US$ 15,000 ahead of Tunisia clash-reports

Published on: 07 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana have winning bonus upped to US$ 15,000 ahead of Tunisia clash-reports
Ghana Team picture (back row l-r) Thomas Teye Partey, John Boye, Richard Ofori, Nuhu Adams Kasim, Jordan Ayew (front row l-r) Thomas Agyepong, Mubarak Wakaso, Andrew Kyere Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals game between Ghana and Benin at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 25 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ghana's players will have their winning bonuses up by 50% to US$ 15,000 if they eliminate Tunisia on Monday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash, according to reports.

This is to incentivize the Black Stars to reach the the quarter-final of the tournament.

Already the each player pocketed US$ 30,000 after progressing from the Group stage after topping the pool including Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon.

The Black Stars have a better head-to-head record against the Carthage Eagles who emerged runners up in Group with an unconvincing run.

At the 2012 tournament co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, Ghana needed an Andre Ayew goal in extra-time to beat Tunisia 2-1 at the quarter-final stage.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments