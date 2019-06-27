2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso remains confident despite opening day draw

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is confident the Black Stars can go all the way at the Nations Cup in Egypt despite their opening day draw against Benin.

A ten man Black Stars were held by Benin in an unconvincing performance, leaving many criticising the team and doubt if they can end the country's 37-year wait for the trophy.

However, Wakaso remains optimistic and believes the team will bounce back against Cameroon.

"Never say never. INSHAALLAH we gonna make it," he posted on Twitter.

Ghana will face the defending champions Cameroon, in her next game before ending Guinea Bissau in the final group game.

Having reached the semifinals in the last six editions of the competition, the West Africans have been installed as one of the favourites for the title.

Wakaso has a good record at the Nations Cup and falls just behind Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Osei Kofi, Abedi Pele, Wilberforce Mfum and George Alhassan as Ghanaians with most goals at the tournament.

He has five goals at the Africa Cup of Nations.