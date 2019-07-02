2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana midfielder Wakaso expresses gratitude over Man-of-the-Match award

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says his team-mates must take the credit for the Man of the Match award he grabbed after they defeated Guinea Bissau at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Spain-based player also thanked Ghanaians and his fans for the support they offered the team, claiming it ensured that they secured the crucial victory on Tuesday.

The Black Stars reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez and Wakaso was named the best player of the game.

“First of all I need to thank my team-mates, the whole Ghana and my fans for the support and prayers” the Alaves player in the post match press conference.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times.

Piqueti had a 25-yard shot tipped onto the bar by keeper Richard Ofori, Joseph Mendes hit the outside of the post from the edge of the box and Mamadu Cande's corner struck the crossbar.

Swansea striker Ayew also hit the post twice, once in each half.

As a result of winning the group on goal difference, four-time champions Ghana, who had drawn their opening two games, will face the team who finish second in Group E - Mali, Tunisia, Angola or Mauritania - in Ismailia on Monday.

Cameroon will face Nigeria in Alexandria on Saturday.