2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana officials wrongfully accuse stadium manager as spy for Tunisia

There was some drama at Ghana's final training session on Sunday when a man of North African extraction was accused of spying on the Black Stars for Tunisia.

A Ghana team official is said to have rushed to the individual who was standing close to the medical team and asked him to leave immediately.

The security personnel intervened and only found out that the man in question was the officer in-charge of the Suez Sports Complex.

The Ghanaian officials apologized for the incident and explained they thought he was there as an espionage on the Black Stars.

The Suez Sports Complex manager accepted the apology and laughed with Ghanaian officials for misunderstanding.

Ghana face Tunisia on Monday night at Ismailia Stadium in the final Round of 16 tie at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.