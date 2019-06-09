2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana set to play Namibia today in warm-up match

The Black Stars will take on Namibia in their first pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly on Sunday June 9.

The match will be played in Dubai where the four-time African champions have been camping since Monday.

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah will also get to see his players compete for a slot in the final squad which will be sent to CAF before midnight of Monday, 10 June, 2019.

Appiah is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the tournament after the friendly.

The Black Stars will take on South Africa in their second friendly game to be played four days later.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Benin on June 25, 2019 at the Ismaili Sports Stadium.

Below is the provisional 29-man squad for the tournament.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).