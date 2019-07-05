2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana skipper Andre Ayew calls for focus ahead of Tunisia clash

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has urged his teammates to stay focused ahead of their Monday's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 encounter against Tunisia.

The West Africa powerhouse advanced to the round of 16 stage of the competition after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the final match of Group F.

Kwesi Appiah’s men will play the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

According to the Swansea City forward, the team has put the Guinea Bissau victory behind and looking forward to replicate same feat when they clash with Tunisia.

“The past is the past and in Ismailia, we scored two goals against Benin even though we did not win, and we should focus on the present and the present is doing what we did today (Tuesday).

"Playing together tactically, physically going on every ball. Football is about being smart. It is not only about tactics,” Dede Ayew indicated.

He added, “We need to stay as a team and a unit and once we do that, I have no doubt in my mind that the lads would deliver, Tunisia will fall.”