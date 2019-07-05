GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana skipper Andre Ayew calls for focus ahead of Tunisia clash

Published on: 05 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana skipper Andre Ayew calls for focus ahead of Tunisia clash
Andre Ayew of Ghana points to emblem as he leads team in celebration during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has urged his teammates to stay focused ahead of their Monday's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 encounter against Tunisia.

The West Africa powerhouse advanced to the round of 16 stage of the competition after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the final match of Group F.

Kwesi Appiah’s men will play the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

According to the Swansea City forward, the team has put the Guinea Bissau victory behind and looking forward to replicate same feat when they clash with Tunisia.

“The past is the past and in Ismailia, we scored two goals against Benin even though we did not win, and we should focus on the present and the present is doing what we did today (Tuesday).

"Playing together tactically, physically going on every ball. Football is about being smart. It is not only about tactics,” Dede Ayew indicated.

He added, “We need to stay as a team and a unit and once we do that, I have no doubt in my mind that the lads would deliver, Tunisia will fall.”

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments