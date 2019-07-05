2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana skipper Andre Ayew eyes tough clash against Tunisia

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is anticipating a stern battle against Tunisia in the round of 16 tie at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The four-time Africa champions will play the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 stage at the continental football showpiece after topping Group F.

The Black Stars are overwhelming favourites to win the game due to the North Africans failure to record any victory during the group stages.

But Ayew believes the match will be one of the toughest they have faced in this year's competition.

“The game versus Tunisia is going to be a tough one. When a team comes out from the group stages unbeaten you have to have a lot of respect for them. It’s true that they are yet to win a game but if you watch their game you can see that they are a solid team. So it’s going to be a very very tough game and we need to be focus and 100% ready to avoid surprises”

The Round of 16 fixture is set for Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8.

Ghana are seeking to end a 37-year wait for an African title, having last won the trophy in 1982.