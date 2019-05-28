2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana squad profiles- Abdul Majeed Waris

Abdul Majeed Waris (born 19 September 1991) plays as a striker for Nantes on loan from Porto.

Born in Tamale, Waris started his career at the Ghanaian Right to Dream Academy when he was twelve. He moved to England and joined Hartpury College, while simultaneously gaining a place at the Nike Academy, where he would go on to feature in the reserves side at Forest Green Rovers.

In October 2009, Waris signed a four-year contract with Swedish Allsvenskan side BK Häcken for an undisclosed fee. He became the first player in Allsvenskan to score five goals in one match in the 21st century. He also became the first Ghanaian to score five goals in single top-flight game in Europe as well as becoming the leading goalscorer in the 2012 Allsvenskan with 12 goals in nine games. In conclusion of the Allsvenskan season, Waris was named the Swedish Premier League's player of the year.

In November 2012, Waris was transferred to Spartak Moscow for an undisclosed fee.In January 2014, Waris was loaned to Ligue 1 club Valenciennes, until 30 June 2014. He scored on his debut for the club in a 3-2 win over Bastia on 14 January 2014. On 1 September 2014, Waris joined Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on a four-year contract for a transfer fee of €5.5 million. He had previously been linked with a move to Lille, but Spartak Moscow rejected a bid from the club.

Waris was called up to the Ghana squad against Chile in February 2012, replacing the both injured André and Jordan Ayew. He came on as a substitute for Richard Mpong as Ghana earned a 1–1 away draw at the PPL Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. He scored the third goal in Ghana's 4–0 in World Cup Qualifying against Sudan on 24 March 2013 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. He also scored a goal against Egypt when Ghana defeated Egypt 6–1 in Kumasi in the first leg of the final World Cup qualifier.

On 12 May 2014, Waris was named in a provisional 26-man squad in the 2014 FIFA World Cup by Ghana manager James Kwesi Appiah. On 2 June 2014, he made the cut to be included in Ghana's 23-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.