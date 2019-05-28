GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana squad profiles- Jordan Ayew

Published on: 28 May 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana squad profiles- Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Ghana and Uganda at the Port Gentil Stadium in Gabon on 17 January 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Jordan Pierre Ayew (born 11 September 1991) plays Crystal Palace on loan from Swansea City.

Ayew made his first senior appearance for Ghana on 5 September 2010, in a 3–0 2012 AFCON qualifier win against Swaziland, at the Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba, Swaziland. On 1 June 2012, Ayew scored his first and second international goals in a 2014 World Cup qualification match win against Lesotho, at the Kumasi Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.In December 2011, Ayew was named to the Ghana national team provisional 25-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations,and in January 2012 he was selected for the tournament's 23-man squad.

In June 2014, he was included in the Ghanaian squad for the 2014 World Cup. In Ghana's last warm-up match before the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil on 9 June 2014, Ayew came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Majeed Waris and ended up scoring a hat-trick in a 4–0 victory over South Korea.

Jordan Ayew was part of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations team in Equatorial Guinea that took a silver medal as result of losing out to Ivory Coast on a penalty shoot out whom they clinch the African Cup, which occurred on 8 February 2015.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations