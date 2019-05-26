2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana squad profiles- Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah (born 9 December 1988 in Accra)plays as a midfielder or defender for Italian club Inter Milan.

Asamoah was scouted playing for a local based club, which belongs to Kamara and was recommended by the scout Mr. Charles Mensah Gapson to the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh, former CEO of Liberty Professionals.

He began his European career at Italian club Udinese in 2008; his consistent performances earned him a transfer to Juventus in 2012, where, with his energy, versatility, and technical skills, he played a key role in helping the club to six consecutive Serie A titles between 2013 and 2018, among other titles.

At international level, he has represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and two FIFA World Cups.

Asamoah was awarded CAF Most Promising African Player in 2010 and named Ghana Player of the Year twice consecutively for 2012 and 2013.

In 2013, Asamoah was ranked as the 27th best footballer in the world by Bloomberg.

On the international level, Asamoah was given his debut for the Ghana national team, Black Stars, in 2006, under French manager Claude Le Roy.

He represented Ghana in 2008 and 2010 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, winning a bronze and a silver medal in the respective tournaments, and later in the 2012 and 2013 editions.

Asamoah played for Ghana Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.