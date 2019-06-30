2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana star Thomas Partey- 'Things didn't go well for me'

Midfielder Thomas Partey is taking the blame for Ghana's 0-0 draw with Cameroon on Saturday in their second Group F clash in Ismailia.

The Atletico Madrid player was critical about his own performance and he believes he could have done better.

Partey played in midfield alongside Mubarak Wakaso but felt he could have done more for the four-time African champions who are still without a win in two matches.

''It's a game of football, we are a team and we play as a team. Today things didn't go well for me personally. I tried to help with whatever I can and I’m happy with the performance of team. Now we have to focus on our next game.''

Ghana need a win in their final Group match against Guinea-Bissau on 2 July, 2019.