2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana striker Jordan Ayew named in CAF Best XI after Group stage- Wakaso picked as sub

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew made the Best XI for the Group stage of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Swansea-owned player was selected by the Technical Study Group in a three-man attack which included Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Senegal's Sadio Mane.

Jordan has scored two goals- one of the 11 players who are joint scorers after the first round of the competition-in three matches.

He was named Man of the Match in the opening 2-2 draw with Benin in Ismailia.

Compatriot Mubarak Wakaso was picked as one of eight substitutes.

CAF Best XI after Group stage:

Mohammed El Shennawy- Yaya Banana, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed El Mohammdy, Ashraf Hakimi- Ismail Bennacer, Anicet Andrianantenaina, Riyad Mahrez-Sadio Mane, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salah

Bench: Andre Onana, Youcef Atal, Medhi Benatia, Andre ZamboAnguissa, Mubarak Wakaso, Cedric Bukambu, Chars Andriamasinoro (Madagsacar), Youcef Belaili.