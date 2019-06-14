2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana take on South Africa in second preparatory game on Saturday

The Black Stars of Ghana have another shot to restore belief and confidence in Ghanaians when they take on the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in their second friendly game on Saturday.

Ghana lost to Namibia on Sunday by a lone goal in their first preparatory game which raised a lot of concerns about the performance of the team heading into the tournament.

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah used the game to assess the players invited and named his final 23-man squad after the game.

Yaw Yeboah, Abdul Fatawu, Majeed Waris, Ebenezer Ofori and Mohammed Alhassan were the players excluded from the squad.

Now with Kwasi Appiah settled on his final squad for the tournament, he will use this game to assess his first team, tactics and player selection ahead of the tournament.

South Africa will prove tough customers for the Black Stars in this preparatory game.

The Bayana Bayana have qualified for the AFCON and will be hoping to beat the Black Stars to boost their confidence ahead of the tournament.

South Africa is in Group D alongside Ivory Coast, Namibia and Morocco.

Below is Ghana’s final 23-man squad for the AFCON

Squad List:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) John Boye ( Metz France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland)

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).