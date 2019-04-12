2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to face defending champions Cameroon

Ghana have been drawn against title holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this June.

The Black Stars face a tricky opener against West African neighbours the Squirrels of Benin before engaging Baciro Candé's side.

It looks like a relatively easier pool for the four-time African champions to progress from the second round.

Three third best teams will also qualify to the first knockout out after the round-robin phase.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July.

Full draw: Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria,Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Cote D'Ivoire, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau