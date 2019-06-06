2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to face Namibia on Sunday in pre-tournament friendly

Ghana will play Namibia on Thursday in Dubai in their first pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly match.

The Black Stars have been camping in the Gulf country since Sunday and want to test their battle readiness for this month's tournament with a friendly against the Brave Warriors.

Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti says the boys are pushing for perfect conditions and the hot Dubai is helping them prepare.

''We trying to get the played in the right conditions. The break took a toll on our key players and we need to work hard.

''Dubai is very hot, sometimes 40 degrees and it’s perfect because Cairo will be as hot albeit just below this and this side good for us.''

Namibia are in Group D and will play Morocco on 23 June before taking on South Africa on 28 June both at Al Salam Stadium.

They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium.

Namibia's squad:

Ratanda Mbazuvara, Virgil Vries, Loydt Kazapua, Max Mbaeva, Ryan Nyambe, Larry Horaeb, Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Charles Hambira, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Absalom Iimbondi, Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi, Ronald Ketjijere, Dynamo Fredericks, Marcel Papama, Wesley Katjiteo, Manfred Starke, Benjamen Nenkavu, Deon Hotto, Itamunua Keimuine, Benson Shilongo, Peter Shalulile, Joslyn Kamatuka and Isaskar Gurirab.