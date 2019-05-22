2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to hold pre-tournament camping in Dubai

The Black Stars will leave Accra on 1 June to hold a training camp in Dubai, UAE ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation..

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has released a provisional squad of 29 players for the trip to the Gulf.

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee chose Dubai because of it has similar weather condition like Egypt in the summer and also provides excellent training facilities.

The Black Stars trained in the (Abu Dhabi) UAE ahead of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.

In Dubai, Ghana have lined up friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the tournament this June.