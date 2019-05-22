GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to hold pre-tournament camping in Dubai

Published on: 22 May 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to hold pre-tournament camping in Dubai
Ghana's forward and captain Asamoah Gyan (C) talks with Ghana's coach Kwesi Appiah (C) and Ghana's midfielder Andre Ayew during a training session at the Rei Pele stadium in Maceio, Ghana's base training camp, on June 22, 2014. The Ghana national football team will face Portugal in Brasilia on June 26, 2014 in their last first round group match of the 2014 FIFA World cup. AFP PHOTO/ CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Black Stars will leave Accra on 1 June to hold a training camp in Dubai, UAE ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation.. 

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has released a provisional squad of 29 players for the trip to the Gulf.

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee chose Dubai because of it has similar weather condition like Egypt in the summer and also provides excellent training facilities.

The Black Stars trained in the (Abu Dhabi) UAE ahead of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.

In Dubai, Ghana have lined up friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the tournament this June.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations