2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to release preliminary 30-man squad on May 20

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to announce a provisional 30-man squad next Monday, 20 May for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will start with non-residential training camp in Accra before flying to Dubai, UAE for training.

''Ghanaians should expect a team that can help us achieve our goal at the AFCON,'' Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko told Joy Sports.

''I think there is going to be one or two surprises, of course, like any time.''

Appiah will settle on his final 23-man squad for the tournament in Egypt after two friendlies- one against South Africa and the second with a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Ghana will start their campaign on 24 June against Benin before playing Guinea Bissau and Cameroon.