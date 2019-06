The Black Stars of Ghana will wear their predominantly red jersey in tonight’s game against the squirrels of Benin at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The Stars will ditch their predominant white jersey in this opening encounter as agreed at the technical team meeting held on Monday.

On the other hand, Benin will be in an all white strips for the game.

Ghana will be hoping to begin this encounter on a good note as they seek to end their 37-year AFCON title drought.

Kick off is at 8pm