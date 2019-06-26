2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana will fight to get a good result against Cameroon-Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has warned Cameroon ahead of the big clash on Saturday in Group F’s match day two of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars drew against Benin on match day one at the Ismailia Sports Stadium whilst Cameroon defeated Guinea-Bissau by 2-0.

The Crystal Palace forward scored Ghana’s second goal against Benin and was named man of the match as well.

Jordan Ayew believes the fighting spirit of his team mates will aid in the team ahead of the clash.

He is also predicted it’s going to be a difficult game against the defending champions but the Stars will put on a good fight to get the result.

“All the games are difficult. It's a difficult team - Cameroon," Ayew said.

"We are also Ghana and we're going to do our best possible to get a good result. Winner takes all - we'll see.", he added.