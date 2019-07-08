2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong claims he's fit to face Tunisia in last 16 clash

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has declared himself fit for Monday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie against Tunisia.

Agyepong suffered an injury in the opening 2-2 draw with Benin and has sat out the last two matches against Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

''Now I can say that I am fully fit and ready for the task ahead, I am feeling okay and working hard like any other player,'' the Manchester City owned player told Ghana News Agency.

''I am very hopeful Ghanaians would see me back on the pitch to give my best to mother Ghana, as we aim at winning the continental trophy.

Agyepong, a former Ghana U17 captain, expressed appreciation to the senior colleagues for the level of support.

''I have enjoyed a tremendous support from the senior players, which has helped me to my confidence as a player,'' he added.

''It has been great as a debut in terms of experience, though I have sat out in the last couple of games, it had been great watching the team from the bench.

''It is good for my development as a young player and I know for sure we are poised for our upcoming game against Tunisia, on Monday and I am sure we will get a win.''